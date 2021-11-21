Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 10,452 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Agilysys worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,910 shares of company stock worth $706,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.