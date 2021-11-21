Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $7.93

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $8.16. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 16,323 shares trading hands.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.19%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

