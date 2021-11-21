GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,300 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 2,565,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGDF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.82. 68,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,570. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

