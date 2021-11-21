Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

