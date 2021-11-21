Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 130,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,686 shares.The stock last traded at $93.56 and had previously closed at $92.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

