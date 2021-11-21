Glen Walter Sells 6,304 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

