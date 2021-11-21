Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.07.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $2,246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,672.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 30,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,650,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,664,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.