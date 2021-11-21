Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,651 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Agrify worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGFY. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $52,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 million. Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. Analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

