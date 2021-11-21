Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 188,294 Shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,294 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Genprex worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genprex by 310.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genprex during the first quarter worth $1,319,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Genprex during the second quarter worth $446,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Genprex during the first quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Genprex by 1,997.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,087 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNPX stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Genprex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.64.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

