Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,403 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

SNSE stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

