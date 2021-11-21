Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 122,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Innoviz Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,121,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of INVZ opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.15 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

