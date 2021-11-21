Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,920 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth approximately $14,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 42.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,529 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $386.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,651 shares of company stock valued at $887,546. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

