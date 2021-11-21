Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Middlefield Banc worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MBCN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.85. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

