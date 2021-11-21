Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,526 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 428,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.59. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

