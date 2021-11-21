Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in inTEST were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in inTEST by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in inTEST by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in inTEST by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in inTEST by 66,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in inTEST by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

INTT opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

