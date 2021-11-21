Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,610 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

