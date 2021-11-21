Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,649 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Innodata worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Innodata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innodata by 4,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Innodata by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $7.24 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $194.41 million, a PE ratio of 362.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,268 shares of company stock valued at $84,269. Insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

