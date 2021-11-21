Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,599 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Amarin worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 136,225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after buying an additional 363,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

