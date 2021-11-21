General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,850 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 19,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 381,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 231.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.23, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $76.74 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

