Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $1.39 million worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00226746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00087990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Profile

Gem Exchange And Trading (CRYPTO:GXT) is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,099,735 coins. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gem Exchange And Trading is www.gxtglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

