Gary Bullard Buys 25,000 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($18,944.34).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 16th, Gary Bullard bought 20,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).
  • On Tuesday, October 5th, Gary Bullard bought 30,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Shares of AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 53.80 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £395.15 million and a PE ratio of -59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.28. AFC Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 24.24 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23).

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.