Gary Bullard Buys 25,000 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($18,944.34).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Gary Bullard bought 20,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

On Tuesday, October 5th, Gary Bullard bought 30,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Shares of AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 53.80 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £395.15 million and a PE ratio of -59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.28. AFC Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 24.24 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

