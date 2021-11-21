G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 400,579 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,973 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

