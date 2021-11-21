FY2023 EPS Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.82).

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $24.76 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $43.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $477.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.