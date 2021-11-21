FY2021 EPS Estimates for Flutter Entertainment plc Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flutter Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

