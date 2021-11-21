FY2021 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Lowered by Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,096,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,150,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,501,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

