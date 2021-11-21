Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,671.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $348,476.59 and approximately $3,671.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00073325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00074439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00090799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.99 or 0.07266492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,466.66 or 1.00119368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,401,853 coins and its circulating supply is 966,824 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

