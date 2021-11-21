Function X (FX) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $428.20 million and $2.81 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,512.71 or 0.99539127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00504012 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

