Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 141,875.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 46.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $437,259. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.36. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

