fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce sales of $209.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.98 million. fuboTV reported sales of $105.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $604.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.60 million to $617.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $934.40 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover fuboTV.

Several research firms recently commented on FUBO. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 55,672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in fuboTV by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 221,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,631,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

