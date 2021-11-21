Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 1,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 71,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter worth $9,850,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter worth $7,856,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,551,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,928,000.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

