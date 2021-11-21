Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.23.

FRPT stock opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $150.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.30 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $113.83 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,222. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.