Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSNUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

