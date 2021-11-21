Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. 276,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.