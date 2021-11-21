Freestate Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Freestate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for 6.6% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,188 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ AIA opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.