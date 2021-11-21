Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Ci Capital lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.33.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU stock opened at C$11.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.91. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$4.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 36.42.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.