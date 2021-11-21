Fred D. Bauer Sells 10,355 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:AIT opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 48,048 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,596.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.
About Applied Industrial Technologies
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
