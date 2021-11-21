Fred D. Bauer Sells 10,355 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AIT opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 48,048 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,596.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

