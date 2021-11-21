Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Update

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of FLAC stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 131.9% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 309,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 175,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

