Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Forward Air has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Forward Air to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forward Air by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.