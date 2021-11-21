Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.
Forward Air has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Forward Air to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
NASDAQ FWRD opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forward Air by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.