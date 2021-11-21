Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,816,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $342.51 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.71 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,451 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,033. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

