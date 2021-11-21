Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the October 14th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Foresight Autonomous from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 740,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $12.14.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

