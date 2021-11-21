Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.83.

FMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.5677 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

