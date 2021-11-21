Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

FLO opened at $26.80 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

