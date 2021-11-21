Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,228 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.34% of GraniteShares Platinum Trust worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTM. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 257.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 181.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PLTM opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

