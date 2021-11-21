Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

BUYZ opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $63.41.

