Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth $239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth $492,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOSOU opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, acquired 1,123,507 shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,235,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Virtuoso Acquisition Profile

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

