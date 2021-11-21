Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $2,572,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 193,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 104,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $341,000.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.