FLETA (FLETA) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $17.80 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

