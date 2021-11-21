Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

