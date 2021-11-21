Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price was up 5.6% on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fisker traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 163,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,071,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Fisker alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 266.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.