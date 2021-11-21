First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Shares Up 2.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $80.84. 420,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 549,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43.

